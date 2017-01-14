Things to do: Monster Jam in the Tacoma Dome, dog show in Puyallup, MLK celebration in Lakewood and more

Saturday — Sunday
Monster Jam 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. Ticketmaster
Saturday — Monday
Western Washington Dog Show Cluster 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Free. thefair.com
Saturday
City of Lakewood’s Martin Luther King Jr Celebration includes performances by youth groups and a message from a noted speaker. 10 a.m.-noon. McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-983-7761
Meeker Mansion Psychic Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. $5. 253-848-1770, meekermansion.org
Kathy Griffin 7 p.m. Jan. 14. The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $42.50-$72.50. stgpresents.org
The Spar 2121 N. 30th St., Tacoma, Mashtown Bluegrass Band, 8 p.m. 253-627-8215
The Swiss 1904 S. Jefferson, Tacoma, The Spazmatics, 9 p.m. 253-572-2821
Sunday
Steve-O 10:30 p.m., Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma. Tickets are $22 at tacomacomedyclub.com
