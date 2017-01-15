Things to do: Classic film screening, Sounds of Brass concert, Blues Vespers and more

Sunday
Film Focus: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” 3 p.m. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $12. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
“Sounds of Brass” With clarinetist soloist Cindy Renander. Music selections of Beethoven, Prokofiev, Mahler, and Ravel. 3 p.m., Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-759-9511, brassunlimited.org
MLK Weekend Blues Vespers Kim Archer Band with guest Jay Mabin remembering the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with music and excerpts from his work, 5 p.m., Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. J St., Tacoma. 253-627-8371
Tacoma Writers Resist With local artists and activists, a night of reading and performances to consider democracy and radical imagination, 6:30 p.m., King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
PBS Kids “Splash and Bubbles” A special screening and presentation of “One Big Ocean.” Hands-on activities and fun giveaways. 1-3 p.m., Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. Admission is free with registration. 253-272-2750, kbtcsplash.eventbrite.com
