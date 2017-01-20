Events for the week ahead: Model train show in Puyallup, Stomp and MarchFourth at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma, music and more

Saturday
A Stomp spectacular
Described as explosive, provocative, sophisticated and unique, Stomp has garnered awards and rave reviews. The eight-member troupe uses nonconventional percussion instruments including matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms and garbage cans. See them in two performances — 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday — at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $29-$85 at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Friday (Jan. 20)
Big band extravaganza
Bringing together the sounds of saxophones, trombones and trumpets plus a drum and percussion corps, MarchFourth bills itself as a big band spectacular. Also taking the stage in the 7:30 p.m. performance Friday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, will be world-class stilt-walkers, acrobatics and spinning fire. Get your tickets — $19, $29, $35, $49 — at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday —Sunday
Model train showcase
Showcasing the hobby of model railroading, The World’s Greatest Hobby on Tour comes to the ShowPlex at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Bring out the family for two days of train fun — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6.95-$11.95 at the Blue Gate. For information, go to wghshow.com/sea2017.
Saturday —Sunday
Lunar New Year
Celebrating the Year of the Rooster, join in Tet in Seattle, a Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebration this weekend at Seattle Center. The two-day festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and features traditional dance, food and celebration. It is being held in the main level of the Armory and is free to the public. For more information, go to tetinseattle.org.
Wednesday
Lucinda Williams
Grammy Award-winner Lucinda Williams has been writing and singing for more than 30 years, with her greatest success in 1998, “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.” She recently released “The Ghosts of Highway 20” and will be playing at the Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show Wednesday are $43.50. Go to stgpresents.org for information.
Saturday
Free family flick
Bring the family out to see the animated film, “Spirited Away” at the Free Family Flick at The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2003 and is sure to please all ages. It will be shown at 10 a.m. Saturday on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arrive early for your seats.
Tuesday – Feb. 3
The King and I
Get a taste of Broadway when the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” comes to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Considered one of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s best work, the musical won four Tony Awards in 2015. It will be playing Tuesday-Feb. 3. Tickets start at $30. For showtimes, go to stgpresents.org.
Saturday
Winter wine festival
Take a short road trip and delve into the wine scene of the South Sound at the Elma Winter Wine Festival from noon-9 p.m. Saturday. Besides wine, there will be a beer garden, food booths, merchandise and live entertainment. It’s being held at the Grays Harbor Fair & Event Center, 32 Elma McCleary Road. Online presale tickets through Friday are $15 and include a keepsake wine glass and five drink tickets. Admission is available at the door. Go to elmachamber.org for information.
