Movie times

FRIDAY (Jan. 20)
CENTURY OLYMPIA: 800-326-3264
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage 3-D (PG-13) 12:15, 5:25, 10:40 XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (PG-13) 9:40, 2:50, 8 Split (PG-13) 10:15, 1:10, 4:10, 7:20, 10:15 The Founder (PG-13) 10:35, 1:25, 4:25, 7:35, 10:35 Live By Night (R) 1:20, 4:20 Monster Trucks 3-D (PG) 1:45 Monster Trucks (PG) 11, 4:40, 7:15 Patriots Day (R) 10:40, 1:40, 4:45, 7:50, 10:50 Sleepless (R) 9:55, 12:20, 2:45, 5:15, 7:55, 10:25 The Bye Bye Man (PG-13) 9:45, 12:10, 2:35, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05 Hidden Figures (PG) 10, 1, 4:)5, 7:10, 10:20 20th Century Women (R) 10:10, 12:55, 3:55, 7, 10 Why Him? (R) 10:10 p.m. Passengers (PG-13) 9:45, 12:30, 3:15, 6:05, 7:25 Sing (PG) 10:30, 1:15, 4, 7:05, 9:55 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13) 10:20, 1:30, 4:35, 7:45, 10:45 La La Land (PG-13) 10:05, 1:05, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30 Moana (PG) 10:25 a.m. Silence (R) 9:50 p.m.
MARTIN VILLAGE STADIUM 16: 360-455-5003
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage IMAX 3-D (PG-13) 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50 XXX: The Return of Xander Cage 3-D (PG-13) 10:30 p.m. XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (PG-13) 11:20, 2:10, 5, 7:50 Split (PG-13) 10:20, 1:10, 4:20, 6:10, 7:20, 9:10, 10:20 Live By Night (R) 7:35, 10:35 Monster Trucks 3-D (PG) 4:25 Monster Trucks (PG) 11:10, 1:40, 7:05 Patriots Day (R) 10:05, 12:55, 4:05, 7:15, 10:15 Sleepless (R) 10:10, 12:40, 3:10, 5:40, 8:10, 10:35 The Bye Bye Man (PG-13) 9:50, 12:20, 2:50, 5:30, 8, 10:25 Hidden Figures (PG) 9:55, 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:$5 Underworld: Blood Wars (R) 5:10, 10:30 20th Century Women (R) 10:40, 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:25 Passengers (PG-13) 2, 7:40 Sing (PG) 9:45, 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 3-D (PG-13) 12:10 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story PG-13) 10:50, 3:20, 6:40, 9:55 La La Land (PG-13) 11:50, 3, 6:20, 9:30 Lion (PG-13) 10, 1, 4, 7:10, 10:05 Moana (PG) 11, 1:50, 4:40 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (PG-13) 11:30, 2:40 Silence (R) 9:35 p.m.
OLYMPIA FILM SOCIETY: 360-754-6670
Leonard Cohen: Live at the Isle of Wight 1970 6:30 The Eagle Huntress 9
OLYMPIC CLUB THEATER: 360-736-1634
SHELTON CINEMAS: 360-426-1000
Hidden Figures (PG) 4, 6:45, 9:15 XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (PG-13) 4:30, 7, 9:15
YELM CINEMAS: 360-400-3456
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (PG-13) 1:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:50, 11:20 Split (PG-13) 12:30, 3:20, 6, 8:40, 11:10 Monster Trucks (PG) 11:30, 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 Hidden Figures (PG) noon, 2:50, 5:45, 8:30, 10:30 Patriots Day (R) 1:30, 2:20, 5:10, 8, 10:50 Live By Night (R) 7:45 Underworld: Blood Wars (R) 5 Sing (PG) 12:15, 2:45, 5:10, 7:40 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13) 12:30, 3:20, 6:10, 9, 10:10 Moana (PG) noon, 2:30
GRAND CINEMA: 253-593-4474
20th Century Women (R) 1:15, 3:55, 6:30, 9:05 La La Land (PG-13) 11:30, 2:35, 5:40, 8:30 Lion (PG-13) 1, 3:40, 6:15, 8:50 Jackie (R) 12:30, 5:45 Manchester by the Sea (R) 2:45, 8
LAKEWOOD TOWNE CENTER CINEMAS: 888-262-4386
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage 3-D (PG-13) 9:10, 2:20, 5, 10:20 XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (PG-13) 11:45, 7:40 Split (PG-13) 9:45, 11:50, 12:30, 2:30, 3:15, 5:15, 6, 7, 8, 8:45, 9:45, 10:45, 11:30 Live By Night (R) 9:10, 2:45 Monster Trucks 3-D (PG) 11 a.m. Monster Trucks (PG) 10:15, 1:30, 4 Patriots Day (R) 9:45, 12:45, 4, 8:20, 10 Sleepless (R) 12:10, 6, 11:20 The Bye Bye Man (PG-13) 1, 3:20, 5:45, 8:10, 10:35 Hidden Figures (PG) 10:30, 1;30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:25 Underworld: Blood Wars (R) 10:15, 12:45, 6, 11 Passengers (PG-13) 3:10, 8:20 Sing (PG) 9:15, 11, 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13) 10, 1, 4:10, 7:20, 10:25 La La Land (PG-13) 10:10, 1:15, 4:15, 7:20, 10:20 Silence (R) 6:30
REGAL LAKEWOOD STADIUM 15: 844-462-7342
XXX:The Return of Xander Cage 3-D (PG-13) 10:40, 1:50, 4:50, 8, 10:40 XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (PG-13) 9:50, 3:50, 7 Split (PG-13) 10:10, 1:10, 4:10, 7:20, 10:20 The Founder (PG-13) 10:30, 1:25, 4:20, 7:10, 10 Live By Night (R) 12:40, 9:50 Monster Trucks 3-D (PG) 10:20 a.m. Monster Trucks (PG) 12:20, 4, 6:50 Patriots Day (R) 11:10, 2:30, 6:20, 10:10 Sleepless (R) 11, 1:45, 4:40, 7:40, 10:30 The Bye Bye Man (PG-13) 11:40, 2:20, 5, 7:50, 10:35 Hidden Figures (PG) 10, 12:10, 3:20, 6:40, 9:40 Underworld: Blood Wars 3-D (R) 9:40, 5:10, 10:40 Underworld: Blood Wars (R) 2, 8:10 Assassin’s Creed (PG-13) 3, 9:10 Passengers (PG-13) 9:35, 5:50 Sing (PG) 11:30, 1, 2:40, 6:10, 9 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 3-D (PG-13) 2:50, 9:20 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13) 1:20, 6 La La Land (PG-13) 9:30, 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:$5 Moana (PG) 10:50, 1:40, 4:30 Moonlight (R) 7:30, 10:25 Silence (R) 9:30 p.m.
