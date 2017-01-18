Things to do: Spaceworks art exhibit opening reception, Valleau organist in Tacoma, habitat restoration and more

Thursday
Spaceworks Gallery Exhibit: “Protect the Sacred: Native Artists for Standing Rock” curated by Asia Tail. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Thursday. On display through Feb. 16. 950 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
Through June 18
“Women at Work: Uniforms and Work Wear 1910-2010” Exhibit Professional women of the early and mid-1900s.On display through through June 18. White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. SE, Auburn. $5 adults, $2 children and seniors. Free first Thursday and third Sunday of the month. 253-288-7433. wrvmuseum.org
Friday
Susanna Valleau, organist program of music by Portuguese Baroque composer Manuel Coehlo. 12:10-1 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St, Tacoma. Donation. 253-389-1569, ccptacoma.org
Saturday
Pierce County Parks and Recreation’s Pitch In for Parks Drop-in volunteer program, planting trees and shrubs, dress for the weather and working outside. Water, a small snack and tools will be provided. Contact Jenn at 253-798-4148 or jsergen@co.pierce.wa.us for information. 10 a.m.-noon. Parkland Prairie, Corner of Tule Lake Road South and South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma. Free.
