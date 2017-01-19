Things to do:

Friday
MarchFourth big band spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$49. broadwaycenter.org
Ladies Night Out - Paint Your Own Pottery an evening of creative fun as you paint pottery. We’ll supply everything you need to have a great evening, including drinks and appetizers. 6-9 p.m. Throwing Mud Gallery, 2210-2212 N. 30th St., Tacoma. $15 + whatever pottery you paint. 253-254-7961, throwingmudgallery.com
Saturday
AAA Cruise Show brings the latest tips and trends from travel industry experts. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. Free, RSVP requested. 253-756-3034, tinyurl.com/jetsf77
Free Family Flick: “Spirited Away” 10 a.m., The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com
Family STEM Day- Pinewood power Design, build, tinker, and learn together as you explore the world of automobiles and its relation to science, technology, engineering, art and math. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., LeMay — America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma. Free with museum admission: $10-$18. 253-779-8490, americascarmuseum.org
