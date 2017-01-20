Things to do: Archaelogy Day at Burke Museum, Stomp in Tacoma, wine festival and model train show and more

Saturday
Archaeology Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Burke Museum, 17th Avenue Northeast. and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle. $0- $10. 206-616-3962, burkemuseum.org
Stomp 3 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29-$85. broadwaycenter.org
Elma Winter Wine Festival noon-9 p.m. Jan. 21. Grays Harbor Fair & Events Center, 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma. $15-$20. 360-482-3055, elmachamber.org
Stories of Our Lives Celebrates the stories of our cultures, our similarities and differences, our imagination and wonder ncluding storytellers, Eva Abrams and Roger Fernandes; Book-It Theatre performance of “Goin’ Someplace Special”; and Humanities Speaker Anu Taranath. noon-5 p.m. Jan. 21.
Karshner Museum & Center for Culture & Arts, 309 Fourth St NE, Puyallup. Free 253-841-8748
Saturday — Sunday
World’s Greatest Hobby on Tour model train show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $6.95-$11.95, wghshow.com/sea2017
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments