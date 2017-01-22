Things to do: “2001 Space Odyssey” screening, local theater, live music and more

Sunday
Film Focus: “2001 Space Odyssey” 3 p.m. Jan. 22. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $12. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
“A Year With Frog and Toad” The story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons. 2 p.m.. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $15-$10. 253-565-6867. tmp.org
“Of Mice and Men” 2 p.m. Continues through Feb. 5. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24-$20. tacomalittletheatre.com
The Swiss 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma, Kareem Kandi Band 5 p.m. 253-572-2821
Dawson’s Bar and Grill 5443 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, Tim Hall Band 8 p.m. 253-476-1421
Tet Festival — Vietnamese Lunar New Year Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Free. 206-684-7200
National Geographic Live: Point of No Return Hilaree O’Neill recounts her harrowing journey to the summit of Burma’s Hkakabo Razi, accompanied by photographer Cory Richards’ dramatic stills and clips from Renan Ozturk’s documentary, “Down to Nothing.” 2 p.m. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. $26-$46. seattlesymphony.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments