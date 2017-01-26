Entertainment

January 26, 2017 5:36 AM

Things to do: Apple tree pruning class, comedy, Trapped: Escape Fort Nisqually game, tours and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Thursday

Curran Orchard Night Pruning Class Master Gardener Robert Sweet will discuss how to prune apple trees in an evening class. 7-9 p.m., United Church in University Place, 3912 Grandview Drive W., University Place. Free. 253-565-8466, curranappleorchard.com

Bassem Youssef “The Joke is Mightier than the Sword” 7:30 p.m. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $32.50-$42.50. stgpresents.org

Thursday — Saturday

Trapped: Escape Fort Nisqually Enter by candlelight and embark on an epic adventure in escape room experience, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. fortnisqually.org

Daily

Safeco Field Stadium Tours Home of The Seattle Mariners. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily. 1250 First Ave. S., Seattle. $12; $11 senior/military; $10 child. Ticketmaster

Wednesdays — Sundays

Children’s Museum Of Tacoma Interactive exhibits, play programs and weekly education events. Members receive discounts, special admission hours and free parking. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. third Thursday, 1501 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Pay-as-you-can admission. 253-627-6031, playtacoma.org

