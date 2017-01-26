Things to do: Apple tree pruning class, comedy, Trapped: Escape Fort Nisqually game, tours and more

Thursday
Curran Orchard Night Pruning Class Master Gardener Robert Sweet will discuss how to prune apple trees in an evening class. 7-9 p.m., United Church in University Place, 3912 Grandview Drive W., University Place. Free. 253-565-8466, curranappleorchard.com
Bassem Youssef “The Joke is Mightier than the Sword” 7:30 p.m. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $32.50-$42.50. stgpresents.org
Thursday — Saturday
Trapped: Escape Fort Nisqually Enter by candlelight and embark on an epic adventure in escape room experience, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. fortnisqually.org
Daily
Safeco Field Stadium Tours Home of The Seattle Mariners. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily. 1250 First Ave. S., Seattle. $12; $11 senior/military; $10 child. Ticketmaster
Wednesdays — Sundays
Children’s Museum Of Tacoma Interactive exhibits, play programs and weekly education events. Members receive discounts, special admission hours and free parking. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. third Thursday, 1501 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Pay-as-you-can admission. 253-627-6031, playtacoma.org
