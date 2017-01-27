Things to do: South Sound Saxophone, comedy at Java Jive, music, Seattle Boat Show

Friday
South Sound Saxophone Ensemble. 8 p.m. Pacific Lutheran University — Lagerquist Concert Hall, Wheeler St. South, Tacoma. Free.
Live From The Jive: A Night of Comedy featuring some of the best up and coming talent from the Tacoma/Seattle/Olympia area. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 , Bob’s Java Jive, 2102 Tacoma Way South, Tacoma. $3. facebook.com/livefromthejive
Mike Masse YouTube Sensation concert benefit. 8 p.m., Jazzbones, 2803 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $20 advance, $25 at door. 253-396-9169
The Covers music from the 80’s, 90’s and top 40 hits. 9 p.m. Jan. 27, The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. $8. 253-572-2821
Queensryche 8 p.m. Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom, 37500 SE North Bend Way, Snoqualmie. Tickets are $25-$50. Go to snocasino.com for more information.
Through Feb. 4
Seattle Boat Show featuring more than 1,000 boats and yachts at two locations. Fridays 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at CenturyLink Field Event Center; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Chandler’s Cove, South Lake Union, both through Feb. 4. Adults $14, youth $5, younger than 10 free. seattleboatshow.com
