Things to do: Chamber music, Peking Acrobats, classical music, local theater and more

Sunday
Second City Chamber Series “The Trumpet Shall Sound” with Zachary Lyman and Oksana Ezhokina, 4 p.m. First Lutheran Church, 524 I St., Tacoma. $10-$25, younger than 10 free. 253-353-2307.
The Peking Acrobats 3 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Classical Sundays 3 p.m. King Street Quartet. Antique Sandwich Company, 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Open donation. 253-752-4069
South Sound Saxophone Ensemble Playing the works of Sibeilus, Bach, Mihaud, Hindermith and Bryant 2 p.m. concert at Vashon High School Theatre, 9600 SW 204th St., Vashon. The concert benefits the high School program V.I.B.E.S. with a suggested $10 donation at the door.
“Of Mice and Men” 2 p.m. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors & military; $20 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com, 253-272-2281
St. Nicholas Catholic School Open House Tour our campus, meet our staff, and see what the school has to offer. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.. St. Nicholas Catholic School, 3555 Edwards Drive, Gig Harbor. Free. 253-858-7632, stnicholascs.org
