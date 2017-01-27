Events for the week ahead: Tacoma Home & Garden show, annual crab feed, music, theater and beer fest

Saturday
Come for the crab, stay for KP fun
Come out to support the Key Peninsula Civic Center and enjoy the annual Crab Feed from 4-7 p.m. Saturday. There will be Dungeness crab, spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and beverages plus community spirit and fun. The nonprofit organization promotes the welfare of the Key Peninsula. Civic Center at 17010 S. Vaughn Road KPN, Vaughn. Tickets are $30 and $15 for kids 6-12 years old. For information, call 253-884-3456.
Friday (Jan. 27)-Sunday
Can spring be in the air?
As the days grow longer and hold promises of warmer days, it’s time to start planning your garden and home at the annual Tacoma Home and Garden Show. There will be more than 500 exhibits and ideas for every budget. Find the right remodeler, landscaper, designer or contractor for your home project. There will be seminars, demonstrations and plenty to see and learn. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27)-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Tacoma Dome. Admission is $12 and free to children 16 and younger. Go to otshows.com for information.
Monday
Juicy J to hit Neptune stage
Starting as an original member of the Three 6 Mafia out of Memphis, Juicy J has gone on to earn an Academy Award and collaborate with the likes of Wix Khalifa and TM88 and others. He is coming to the Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle, on his Rubba Band Business tour with special guest Belly. See him live in an 8 p.m. show Monday. Tickets are $36 in advance, $38.50 the day of the show. Call 800-745-3000 or go to stgpresents.org.
Friday (Jan. 27)
Queensryche at Snoqualmie
Performing since 1982 with 14 studio albums under its belt and band member changes through the years, Queensryche continues to record and tour. They will perform in an 8 p.m. concert Friday (Jan. 27) at the Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom, 37500 SE North Bend Way. Tickets are $25-$50. Go to snocasino.com for information.
Fridday (Jan. 27) and Sunday
It’s all about sax
Comprised of some of the regions finest saxophonists, the South Sound Saxophone Ensemble will perform in two concerts this week. Playing the works of Sibelius, Bach, Mihaud, Hindermith and Bryant, the chamber ensemble is directed by Erik Steighner. A free concert is 8 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27) at Lagerquist Concert Hall, Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma. A 2 p.m. Sunday concert is at Vashon High School Theatre, 9600 SW 204th St., Vashon. The concert benefits the high School program V.I.B.E.S. with a suggested $10 donation at the door.
Wednesday
South Korea superstar coming to Pantages
Widely regarded as the best male vocalist in South Korea, Kim Bum Soo is bringing his U.S. tour to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. His hit singles include “one Day,” “Promise,” “I Miss You” and “Last Love.” Tickets for his 7 p.m. concert Wednesday are $75-$200 at 253-591-5894 and broadwaycenter.org
Thursday-Feb. 12
Vampires, love, Scots — what could be better?
Sponsored by the Scottish Government International Touring Fund, the National Theatre of Scotland brings to the stage “Let the Right One In” at the Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. It is billed as an enchanting, brutal vampire myth and coming-of-age love story. It opens Thursday and will run through Feb. 12 with various show times. Tickets are $30-$75 at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
Saturday
Hoist a stein to the Belgians
In its eighth year, the annual Belgian Fest will highlight more than 100 Belgian-style beers crafted by Washington breweries. Sponsored by Washington State Craft Beer , the festival features 41 local breweries and their brews. There will be two sessions — noon-4 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Tickets are $37 in advance or $45 at the door and includes a tasting glass and 10 tasting tokens. A $5 designated driver admission is available at the door. Go to washingtonbeer.com.
