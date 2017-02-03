Events for the week ahead: Comedy with Louie Anderson in Tacoma, antique and collectibles show in Puyallup, music and more

Tuesday
Seattle’s Smackdown showdown
After two years, WWE Smackdown returns to KeyArena in Seattle for a night of top-level wrestling. The double main event features John Cena vs. WWE champion AJ Styles and intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz. There will be many fan favorites on hand for the 4:45 p.m. event Tuesday. Tickets are $20-$105 and available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (Feb. 3) — Saturday
Louie Anderson yucks it up in Tacoma
Having written three books, created the cartoon series “Life with Louie” and winning an Emmy Award, Louie Anderson still has his roots firmly in the standup comedy world. He will be coming to the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma. Opening each night will be Cory Michaelis of Everett. Showtimes are 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 3) and Saturday. Tickets are $22 at tacomacomedyclub.com.
Saturday
Poetry Out Loud gives voice to students
Founded as an opportunity for youths to learn about poetry, master public-speaking skills and build self confidence, Poetry Out Loud is in every state, Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Local students have been competing in the program leading up to the regional finals this weekend at the Tacoma Public Library Main Branch, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S. Come out to see local students 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. It is free to the public.
Saturday — Sunday
Antiques and collectibles big show
Billed as the largest antique show in the Puget Sound area, America’s Largest Antiques and Collectibles Show comes to the Washington State Fair Events Center. 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. It features 400 booths of vintage items, including clothing, estate jewelry, furniture and more. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6, children 12 and younger are free. Enter at the Blue Gate.
Monday
Ultimate collaborator Tove Lo goes solo
Hailing from Sweden and rising to fame with her debut album, “Queen of the Clouds,” with the sleeper hit “Habits (Stay High),” Tove Lo has co-written songs with other singers, including Hilary Duff’s “Sparks” and Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do.” She has collaborated with the likes of Coldplay, Nick Jonas, Adam Lambert and Wiz Khalifa. She is coming to the Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle, for an 8 p.m. show Monday. Tickets are sold out but still available on secondary markets.
Friday (Feb 3)
Adam Ant coming to Neptune
Adam Ant’s early career featured him as the lead singer of the post-punk group Adam and the Ants that evolved into solo career and working as an actor in film and television. Still touring and performing, he will be coming to the Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle, for a 9 p.m. show Friday (Feb. 3). Tickets are sold out but still available on secondary markets.
Tuesday
Sarah Silverman’s comedy and controversy
Taking on topics like racism, sexism and religion, Sarah Silverman doesn’t shy away from controversial topics with her comedy. The two-time Emmy Award-winner brings her standup routine to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. She will be performing in an 8 p.m. show Tuesday. Tickets are $41-$51 at stgpresents.org.
