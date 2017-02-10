Things to do: Classical music, author talk, open mic and poetry, tea and fashion show and more

Friday
Jacobsen Series: Beethoven Tanya Stambuk, piano, and Brittany Boulding, violin, guest artist 7:30 p.m. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $15-$10. 253-879-3100, pugetsound.edu/calendar.
Organ at Noon Joseph Adam, organist 12:05 p.m. University of Puget Sound Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu/calendar.
Charles Sharp Co-author, with Jack Radley, of “The Defense of Moscow 1941: The Northern Flank” 2 p.m. Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1800 Rainier St., 253-548-3313.
Distinguished Writer Series: Poet Michael Magee Discussion and open mic. 7 p.m., King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801.
Saturday
Vintage Valentine Fashion Show and Tea Party 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Pythian Temple, 924 Broadway, Tacoma. $10 includes beverages and food. valentinefashionshow.brownpapertickets.com
Parents’ Night Out — Love Notes Children can play games, create works of art, and enjoy pizza and treats. Ages 3-10. Registration is required at playtacoma.org/programs or call 253-627-6031, ext. 221. 6-9 p.m. Children’s Museum of Tacoma, 1501 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $30 per child, $15 for siblings.
Valentines Run 5K along Ruston Way, 8 a.m., Point Ruston, 5005 Ruston Way, Tacoma. $10-$30, metroparkstacoma.org/valentinerun.
