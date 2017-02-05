Things to do: Author book signing, classical music, local theater, museums and more

Sunday
Lori Tsugawa Whaley Author of “The Courage of a Samurai: Seven Sword-Sharp Principles for Success,” 2 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
“My Name is Rachel Corrie” 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 11. State Theater, 204 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $20-$34. 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Daily
Lemay Family Collection At Marymount Open year-round for guided tours. The collection showcases more than 500 vintage vehicles in several buildings. Tours start every 30 minutes. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma. $15 adults; $12 AAA, active military, seniors; $5 ages 6-17; free for 5 and younger. lemaymarymount.org
Tuesdays-Sundays
Harbor History Museum Exhibit: “Arts & Artifacts: An Excellent Little Bay” celebrates the influences of Puyallup, Nisqually and Squaxin tribes, exploring the early years of the Gig Harbor Peninsula, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 19. Hours:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $7 adults; $6 military, seniors, student; $5 ages 6-17; free for ages 5 and younger. 253-858-6722, harborhistorymuseum.org
