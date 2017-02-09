Entertainment

February 9, 2017 6:07 AM

Tickets for Feb. 10

Staff reports

ON SALE THIS WEEK

LADY GAGA, fresh off the success of the Super Bowl halftime show, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. Tickets are $45-$250 and go on sale Monday.

ALSO ON SALE

Former Mariners favorite DAN WILSON will hold his All-Star Softball Classic at 2 p.m. May 13 at Safeco Field, Seattle. Tickets are $15 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 10).

DEFTONES and RISE AGAINST will play at the White River Amphiteatre at 6:30 p.m. July 3. Tickets are $25-$75 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

ALREADY ON SALE

RENT Feb. 21-26, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $40-$85

BLAKE SHELTON 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $29.50-$65

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM March 11-12, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $24.25-$64.25

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 8 p.m. March 17, KeyArena, Seattle. $49-$99

ERIC CHURCH 8 p.m. March 18, Tacoma Dome. $20-$86

ARIANA GRANDE 7:30 p.m. March 23, KeyArena, Seattle. $25.95-$194.95

CHRIS STAPLETON 7 p.m. March 28, KeyArena, Seattle. $35-$60

GAME OF THRONES EXPERIENCE 8 p.m. March 31, KeyArena, Seattle. $35.50-$95.50

RADIOHEAD 7:30 p.m. April 8, KeyArena, Seattle. $65.50-99.50

PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS 2 p.m. April 23, Tacoma Dome. $15-$350

THE WEEKND 7:30 p.m. April 26, KeyArena, Seattle. $35.50-$121

KANSAS 8 p.m. April 29, Moore Theatre, Seattle. $37-$122.50

KEITH SWEAT 8:30 p.m. May 6, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. Tickets $30-$70

U2 6:30 p.m. May 14, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $35-$280

STARS ON ICE 7:30 p.m. May 20, KeyArena, Seattle. $25-$155

DEF LEPPARD 7 p.m. June 9, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.50-$139.50

ROGER WATERS 8 p.m. June 24, Tacoma Dome. $55-$199.50

SASQUATCH May 26-28, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $295

TIM McGRAW and FAITH HILL 7:30 p.m. May 27, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $66.50-$116.50

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK with BOYZ II MEN and PAULA ABDUL June 7, KeyArena, Seattle, $25.95-$194.95

CARLOS SANTANA June 23-24, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. $67-$146

SHAWN MENDES 7:30 p.m. July 9, KeyArena, Seattle. $43.50-$63.50

BRUNO MARS 7:30 p.m. July 24, Tacoma Dome. $41-$121

GREEN DAY 7 p.m. Aug. 1, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $22-$81.50

STEVE MILLER BAND 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $20.25-$101

NICKELBACK 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1., Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $80-$100.

GUNS N’ ROSES 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $90-$275

FOREIGNER and CHEAP TRICK 7 p.m. Sept. 9, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.95-$99.95

COLDPLAY 7 p.m. Sept. 23, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $25.50-$185.50

JASON ALDEAN 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $100-$150

