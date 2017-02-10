Events for the week ahead: Valentine tea, classical Beethoven concert, jazz, author talk, poetry and more

Tuesday
Air Supply to rock Emerald Queen
For all you rock fans looking for a fun Valentine’s excursion, make plans to hear Air Supply playing at the Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Performing and writing since 1975, the British/Australian duo continues to rock with classic hits such as “All Out of Love, “ “Lost in Love, “ “The One That You Love, “ “Here I Am” and “The Power of Love (You Are My Lady).” Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Fort Steilacoom to host Valentine Tea
Step back in time and join Historic Fort Steilacoom for a Valentine Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday. Ladies of the fort will be dressed in period costumes, there will be entertainment and a silent auction. Reservations are required, with paid fee of $15. It’s being held at the historic fort officer’s quarters at 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Call 253-582-5838.
Friday (Feb. 10)
Jacobsen Series plans evening of Beethoven
Enjoy the music of Beethoven as part of the Jacobsen Series at the University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall. Tanya Stambuk, with guest artist Brittany Boulding, will perform Sonatas No. 1, 3 and 5 in the 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are $15 general; $10 seniors, students, military; free to faculty, staff and students. Call 253-879-3100 or purchase at tickets.pugetsound.edu.
Sunday
Guitarist Steve Oliver to play jazz at Marine View
Having been near or at the top of the Billboard jazz instrumental charts, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Steve Oliver is the featured artist at this month’s Jazz LIVE at Marine View concert series. He will be joined by Northwest musicians Osama Afifi, Eugene Bien and Jeff Busch. Come for the free performance, 5 p.m. Sunday. The church is at 8569 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. For information, go to marineviewpc.org
Friday (Feb. 10)
Author to speak about WWII battle for Moscow
Get an inside look at WWII history when Charles Sharp, co-author with Jack Radey, discusses the book “The Defense of Moscow 1941: The Northern Flank.” The discussion will explore the intersection of popular history with reality at 2 p.m. Friday (Feb. 10) at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1800 Rainier St., Steilacoom. For information, call 253-548-3313.
Friday (Feb. 10)
Poet brings his vision to King’s Books
With a résumé that includes winning the Dancing Poetry Festival in San Francisco, scripts that have been produced for theater, radio, dance and film, and known for his first book, “Cinders of My Better Angels,” poet Michael Magee will be the featured writer at the Distinguished Writer Series at King’s Book, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. He will share his insights and works, followed by an open mic for poets with sign-ups at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Magee will speak at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Discover your artifact’s history
Experts will help you discover the history of your collections at the annual Artifact ID Day at the Burke Museum, Northeast 45th Street and 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle. Bring your treasured items, up to three per family, to find out their stories. Experts will examine baskets, blankets and other objects from Native American cultures, as well as archaeological artifacts, bones, fossils and rocks. The event is 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday and is included in museum admission: $10 general, $8 senior, $7.50 student with ID and ages 5 to 18. Learn more at burkemuseum.org.
Saturday
Author Howard Grant to sign at Barnes & Noble
Author Howard Grant Jr. will be signing copies of his new book, “A Mixture of Poetry,” Saturday. Grant will be on hand 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at Lakewood Towne Center, 5711 Main St. SW, Lakewood. The book of poems is available through authorhouse.com.
Comments