Entertainment

February 11, 2017 6:30 AM

Things to do: Pier Peer in Tacoma, contemporary dance, crab feed, artist craft fair and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Saturday

Pier Peer night-time adventure exploring lifeforms under the docks with naturalists. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 11. Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St., Tacoma. Registration required. $8. 253-591-6439

Ailey II, the young company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19, $40, $55, $69. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Lions Annual Crab Feed 6-10 p.m. McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $50. 253-254-2851, livelikealion.org/events

Artifact ID Day 1-3:30 p.m. Burke Museum, 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street., Seattle. $10. 206-616-3962, burkemuseum.org

Saturday — Sunday

Artist Craft Fair a two-day Valentine-themed fair with artists featuring arts, crafts, jewelry, letterpress prints and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com

“Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” 1 and 4 p.m, Saturday, 7 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $15-$10. 253-565-6867, tmp.org

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Really Russian: Tacoma Opera gets a Russian lead for 'Eugene Onegin'

View more video

Entertainment Videos