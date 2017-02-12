Entertainment

February 12, 2017

Things to do: Homeless workshop, classical music, jazz and more

By Mary Anderson

Sunday

Way of Companionship: Working Well with the Homeless Workshop Learn how you can integrate companionship into your organization or faith community with your staff, ushers, social justice teams, and pastoral care teams. Held by Mental Health Chaplaincy. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 12. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2415 S 320th St., Federal Way. 253-839-0344, calvaryfw.org/way-of-companionship.html

Classical Sundays 3 p.m. Northwest Chamber. Antique Sandwich Company, 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Open donation. 253-752-4069

Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring Steve Oliver 5-7 p.m. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org

Northwest Sinfonietta: Dvorak & Tchaikovsky 2 p.m. Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. $35 general admission, $10 student rush. 253-841-5518, northwestsinfonietta.org

Dawson’s Bar and Grill 5443 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, Tim Hall Band plays at 8 p.m. 253-476-1421

The Spar 2121 N. 30th St., Tacoma, Chris Stevens and the Surf Monkeys plays at 7 p.m. 253-627-8215

