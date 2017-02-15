Entertainment

February 15, 2017

Things to do: Rock concert, local theater, Kids ‘n’ Critters, gardening workshop and more

By Mary Anderson

Thursday

Eric Burdon & the Animals 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29, $49, $69, $85. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Thursdays — Sundays

“Dishing with the Divas” Centerstage Theatre production, interactive musical comedy, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m Sundays through Feb. 26. Knutzen Family Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $15-$35. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

Saturday —Sunday

Kids ‘n’ Critters explore animals, join in arts and crafts and trailside encounters, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 18-20. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville. Up to four children ages 12 and younger free with paying adult or senior. nwtrek.org

Saturday

Edible Gardens Workshop Series - Caring for Fruit Trees Explore the basics of successful vegetable gardening in the Pacific Northwest - from seed to table. 10 a.m.-noon. Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S 19th St., Tacoma Free. Registration required. 253-798-4133, piercecountywa.org/ediblegardens

Harlem Globetrotters 2 and 7 p.m. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $30-$150 plus service fee. Ticketmaster

Saturday

Oak Tree Park Volunteer Work Party removing invasive plants and keeping park clean, 9 a.m.-noon, South 74th and Cedar streets, Tacoma. 253-305-1000

