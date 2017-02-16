Events for the week ahead: Kids ‘n’ Critters at NW Trek, Second City Chamber Series concert, Ray Troll in Gig Harbor and more happenings

Saturday — Sunday
Get your wild on
It may be a little wet and cold, but things are hopping at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville. Bring the family out for Kids ‘n’ Critters this weekend to discover wildlife in their natural environment, join a kid-friendly 30-minute discovery tram tour, enjoy arts and crafts plus trailside encounters. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Up to four children 12 and younger get in free with a paying adult. Go to nwtrek.org for more information.
Saturday
Design your own drive
Delve into the world of engineering, STEM and family fun at the Family Steam Day — Balloon-powered Car Challenge at LeMay-America’s Car Museum, 2702 E. D St., Tacoma. Design, build, tinker, learn and test a vehicle powered by the force of air escaping from a balloon. It’s a fun learning experience for kids and adults, join in the fun from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The activities are free with admission: $18 adults, $16 seniors and military, $14 students, $10 youth 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, go to americascarmuseum.org.
Saturday
Fancy a free flick
Take in the classic film, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grand Cinema’s Free Family Flick at 10 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free for kids 12 and younger on a first-come basis with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. All children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. The theater is at 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. For more information, go to grandcinema.com.
Sunday
Hear a hometown heroine
Join the DuPont History Museum and columnist Dorothy Wilhelm in a pre-publication talk, “DuPont, Where Washington Began.” Wilhelm’s upcoming book contains vignettes and stories about the state she collected over the 10 years of producing her TV show “My Home Town.” The first 10 people to arrive at the 2 p.m. talk Sunday will receive a free copy of the DuPont commemorative edition. It’s happening at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive. Call 253-964-2399 for more information.
Friday (Feb. 17)
Catch a classical concert
Take in the Second City Chamber Series concert when the Puget Sound Piano Trio plays works of Mendelssohn, Bryant and Shostakovich. Maria Sampen, violin; Alistair MacRae, cello; and Tanya Stambuk, piano, will be performing in the concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 17). It is at The Great Hall, Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $10-$25, younger than 18 are free. scchamberseries.org.
Tuesday
Book a BoatShop band
Make it an evening of art and music when Alaskan artist Ray Troll comes to the BoatShop at Eddon Boat Park, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. He will talk about his works at 6 p.m. Tuesday followed by his band, the Ratfish Wranglers, playing at 7 p.m. Tickets prices — $20 members, $25 non-members in advance; $25 members, $30 non-members at the door — include the talk, concert and complimentary appetizers. Go to gigharborboatshop.org for more information.
Saturday
Rock with The Animals
Known as one of the forerunners of the British Invasion, Eric Burdon and The Animals helped to shape the movement with its music. Inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame, the group continues to perform. See them in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $29-$85 and are available at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Sunday
Experience a local legend
Come out and celebrate the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix at the Experience Hendrix Tour coming to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. It features musicians Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylke, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, The Slide Brothers and more playing some of Hendrix’s best music in a 7 p.m. concert Sunday. Tickets are $44.50-$84.50 and are available at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
