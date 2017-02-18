Things to do: Gig Harbor Empty Bowls fundraiser, Spring at Chase Gardens, Taekwondo competition, STEM day at LeMay America’s Car Museum and more

1:11 Wilson's Jasmine Parker-Borrero wrestles at Mat Classic XXIX Pause

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

0:58 Dalton Young latest TNT 'Untouchables' phenom