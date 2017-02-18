Things to do: Gig Harbor Empty Bowls fundraiser, Spring at Chase Gardens, Taekwondo competition, STEM day at LeMay America’s Car Museum and more

Saturday-Sunday
Snowdrop weekend at Chase Garden Celebrate the beginning of spring with thousands of snowdrops and other early spring flowers. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Chase Garden, 16015 264th St. E., Orting. Adults $8, kids under 12 free. 360-893-6739. chasegarden.org.
Saturday
Annual Pacific Northwest Taekwondo Duel featuring athletes from Washington and Oregon in competition. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mountain View Community Center, 3607 122nd Ave. E., Suite A, Edgewood. $5. 253-268-2874.
Family STEM Day — Pinewood Power. Design, build, tinker and learn together as you explore the world of automobiles and its relation to science, technology, engineering, art and math. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. LeMay — America’s Car Museum, 2702 E. D St., Tacoma. $10-$18. 253-779-8490, americascarmuseum.org.
Empty Bowls Gig Harbor Purchase an artisan-created bowl and receive a simple meal of soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Funds raised support a summer lunch program for local kids at risk of going hungry this summer. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cheney Boys & Girls Club, 8502 Skansie Ave., Gig Harbor. $10-$40. 253-514-8908, altrusagigharbor.org.

