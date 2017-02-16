John Mellencamp brings ‘Sad Clowns and Hillbillies’ to Marymoor Park this summer

Pop singer-songwriter John Mellencamp will make a stop at Redmond’s Marymoor Park this summer on his “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies Tour,” playing with country singer and 13-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris at a June 8 concert. The national tour kicks off June 5 in Denver.
The 22-stop tour, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York, launches Mellencamp’s new album “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies,” the 23rd album for the iconic rock singer. Mellencamp and Harris will be joined by Carlene Carter and folk-pop sister duo Lily and Madeleine, with multiplatinum recording artist Jewel substituting for Harris at the Oregon concerts in Troutdale and Bend.
With his two-year “Plain Spoken” tour described as “one of the most electrifying rock shows in the business” by AXS, Mellencamp has transitioned from pop star to one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and winner of a Grammy Award, the John Steinbeck Award, Woodie Guthrie Award and more, Mellencamp is an eclectic singer whose career has spanned 35 years. An activist who created Farm Aid in 1985 with Willie Nelson and Neil Young, Mellencamp is a painter whose work has shown at the Tennessee State Museum and ACA Gallery in New York, among others. He is currently developing a musical with libretto by Stephen King.
Every online ticket purchase comes with a physical CD of Mellencamp’s new album “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies,” which releases April 21 from Republic Records. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at mellencamp.com and aeglive.com.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
