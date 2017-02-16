Things to do: Second City Chamber music, film screening, networking lunch and talk plus more

Friday
Second City Chamber Series: “Past and Future Tense” with Puget Sound Piano Trio, “Home Turf: with Camas Wind Quintet, 7:30 p.m. March 3. The Great Hall at Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma. Ave., Tacoma. $10-$25, younger than 18 free. scchamberseries.org
Community Shabbat and Dinner Theme: “Tacoma, our Jewish Home.” Learn about Tacoma’s Jewish pioneers or go on scavenger hunt. Dinner is free, but RSVP at evite.me/ZA8Kbk4Bkk. 5:30-9 p.m. Temple Beth El, 5975 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-564-7101
Meaningful Movies “13th,” Academy Award-nominated film. 7 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 206 N. J St., Tacoma. Free, donations accepted. 206-948-8309, meaningfulmovies.org
Saturday
Nifty Fifty Luncheon Key speaker Sheriff Paul Pastor, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Joeseppi’s Italian Ristorante, 2207 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $10 for lunch. 253-891-0221
Sunday
Swan Creek Park Food Forest Volunteer Work Party 1-3 p.m. East 42nd and Roosevelt streets, Tacoma. 253-202-5978.
manderson@thenewstribune.com
