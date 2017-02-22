Watch the Oscars in style at parties in Tacoma and Olympia

Need a bit more glamour while you watch the Oscars? Tacoma’s Grand Cinema and the Olympia Film Society are hosting their annual Academy Awards parties Sunday at Theater on the Square and the Capitol Theater, respectively. They’ll be rolling out the red carpet, paparazzi and more to let you watch the 89th Academy Awards in movie star style.
But hurry – VIP tickets for the Tacoma event are already sold out, and the regular seats go quickly.
“I feel like in Tacoma there are not a lot of parties where you can get really fancy,” said Darcy Nelson, director of marketing and communications for The Grand and one of the party organizers. “And I like experiencing the simultaneity of the Oscars — there’s a real buzz and energy in the room, (with) people clapping and getting into it.”
Partygoers dress for the Tacoma event in fancy gowns, suits and favorite nominated-movie costumes (extreme versions have included “The Hobbit” and “The Revenant” — think big beards). There’s a red carpet walk, costume contest with mini-Oscar prizes, professional photos, audience forecast voting, a silent auction, giveaways and more.
Last year’s costume contest was won by a group of six women dressed as an astronaut and human-sized potatoes from the movie “The Martian.” Around 30 people participated, said Nelson.
“We had a lot of people who went all out with hair and make-up,” she said.
The show will be hosted by local emcees Jordan Hightower and Ricky German, while restaurants including Sammy’s Pizza, Corina Bakery and Hello Cupcake will offer food for purchase. There will be a no-host bar with signature cocktail by En Rama.
Down in Olympia, you can watch the awards in Hollywood style at the Capitol Theater, thanks to the Olympia Film Society. You can stroll a red carpet, meet local celebrities and have your photo taken with a real Oscar statue. The event includes hors d’oeuvres, trivia and Oscar ballot contests and more.
But for Nelson, it’s the people that make these events.
“I just love being able to share the night with fellow movie-lovers. That’s the best part,” she said.
Grand Cinema Film Awards Party
When: Doors open 4:30 p.m., screening begins 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 26).
Where: Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma.
Tickets: $25 general, $20 Grand members.
Information: grandcinema.com.
Olympia Film Society Oscar Party
When: 4 p.m. red carpet, 5 p.m. screening Sunday.
Where: Capitol Theater, 206 E. Fifth Ave., Olympia.
Tickets: $10 general; $7 members.
Information: olympiafilmsociety.org.
