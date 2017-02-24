Things to do: Arts and concerts series in UP, local theater, UPS wind ensemble and more

Friday
UP for Arts 2017 Spring Arts and Concerts Series South Sound Choir Academy. Featured artist Karen Petrillose, watercolors. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24. University Place Civic/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place, University Place. $15 adults, $5 students, free for UP for Art members. Tickets at door. upforarts.org
University of Puget Sound Wind Ensemble 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn” Sara Freeman ’95, director, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. University of Puget Sound — Jones Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $11-$7. 253-879-3100, pugetsound.edu/calendar
Sunday
Sailor’s Fancy Knotwork Workshop Learn the three basic knots required to start projects like a bellrop, a boat fender ornament or key fob, or rope coverings for your boat’s railings, ship’s wheel, or your favorite coffee mug. 1-3:30 p.m. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $25 members, $35 non-members. To register for this workshop, email info@gigharborboatshop.org, call 253-857-9344
