Events for the week ahead: Blake Shelton at the Tacoma Dome, Kitsap County antique show, Film Awards Party in Tacoma and more

Saturday
Blake Shelton at the Dome
Blake Shelton is a hot commodity with his recent album, “If I’m Honest.” He has been a regular judge on NBC’s “The Voice” and is dating pop star, Gwen Stefani. On tour, he will be making a stop at the Tacoma Dome for a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday. Tickets start at $25 through Ticketmaster.
Saturday-Sunday
Antiques at the Kitsap fairgrounds
In its 19th year, the Kitsap Antique & Vintage Show has continually outgrown its venues. This year, it relocates to the President’s Hall on the Kitsap County Fairgrounds, 1200 Fairgrounds Road NW, Bremerton. It is a fundraiser for the Puget Sound Genealogical Society and the Kitsap History Museum, bringing vendors and collectors together for a two-day event. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6; appraisals are $5 per item. For information, go to antiqueshowkitsap.com.
Sunday
Get cozy with Oscar
Get into the awards season at the annual Film Awards Party hosted by The Grand Cinema. Watch the live broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards on the big screen with other film lovers at Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Get all dressed up or don a costume of your favorite film character for the costume contest, predict the winners and join in a chance for giveaways. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, with Oscars coverage beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25, $20 members. Go to grandcinema.com.
Friday (Feb. 24)
Wind Ensemble concert at UPS
Discover the talents of the University of Puget Sound Wind Ensemble when it performs in a 7:30 p.m. concert Friday (Feb. 24). With conductor Gerard Morris, the performance will feature Concerto Competition winner Timmy Flock on saxophone and special guest St. George’s School Senior Concert Band from Vancouver, British Columbia. It will be held in Schneebeck Concert Hall on campus and is free to the public. For information, go to tinyurl.com/hoac25h.
Saturday
Carnival puts focus on healthy lifestyles
Find new and fun ways to get your family on a healthy lifestyle at the Hilltop Healthy Kids and Family Carnival at People’s Center, 1602 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma. There will be carnival games, music, dance raffles and food geared to healthy living. It is noon-4 p.m. Saturday, and admission is free. Call 253-591-5321 for information.
Saturday
Mardi Gras fun on Key Peninsula
Join in the fun at the Mardi Gras Masquerade, sponsored by the Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S. Vaughn Road KPN, Vaughn. The night will feature Richard Allen and the Louisiana Experience’s creole and zydeco music, New Orleans cuisine, a second-line parade, beads, best costume contest and Mardi Gras cocktails. The Civic Center fundraiser is at 6 p.m. Saturday with tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Go to kpciviccenter.org for information.
Friday (Feb. 24)-Sunday
‘Rent’ coming to Paramount
The rock musical from 1996, “Rent” has grown to be a theater phenomena, racking up a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award. The touring production is coming to The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, playing through Sunday. Tickets for the various showtimes start at $25. Go to stgpresents.org for information.
Sunday
Explorer will come with a bag of stories
Experience the stories, triumphs, tragedies and excitement when Kenny Broad comes to Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle, for National Geographic Live: The Risky Science of Exploration. Broad’s adventures have included cave diving in Cuba and tracking venomous snakes in Vietnam. He will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $26-$46 at seattlesymphony.org.
