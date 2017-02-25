Where to see the coverages of the Academy Awards

Before the show
Fans of Hollywood will be able to have brunch Sunday while watching the pre-Oscars coverage. E! will begin its programming with “Countdown to the Red Carpet” at 10:30 a.m., followed by “Live from the Red Carpet” that will begin at 2:30 p.m.
ABC will begin its preview show from the red carpet at 4 p.m.
The big show
ABC’s coverage of the awards ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. You also can live stream the event at ABC.com, on the ABC app or via some cable subscriptions, including Comcast.
This will be Jimmy Kimmel’s first time hosting the Academy Awards, although he has done the “Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Oscars” special for years. Kimmel did serve as the host for the 2012 and 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards.
In reviewing the 2016 Emmys, Maureen Ryan, chief TV critic for Variety magazine, wrote: “A good deal of the credit for the night’s overall success should go to Kimmel, whose pointed and funny monologue set the tone for the night. … Most of his jokes on point and on target.”
After the awards are handed out
Some of the most honest moments of the whole night come once the final award is handed out. The parties will have started, winners will be posing with their Oscar and commentators will get catty about fashions, speeches and whatever else stands out.
ABC will have its “Oscars After-Party Live” beginning at 9:05 p.m. E! will air its live “After Party” at 8:30 p.m.
Info: oscar.go.com.
