Events for the week ahead: South Sound Sustainability Expo, chamber music, Sewing and Stitchery Expo, Billy Crystal and more

Thursday
Sgt. Pepper in depth
Beatles fans will want to check out the documentary “Deconstructing the Beatle’s ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.’ ” The film from Beatles expert Scott Freiman will screen at The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. The film will be shown Thursday at 2 and 6:45 p.m. Tickets for the matinee are $8 and $5.50 for members, and $8-$10, and $5.50-$7.50 for members. Learn more at grandcinema.com.
Saturday
Easy going green
Learn how to go green at the annual South Sound Sustainability Expo this weekend. The free public event connects residents and business owners with services, products, companies and agencies that address sustainability. Learn about transportation, green construction, energy conservation, reuse and recycling, solar energy, local food and gardening and cost-effective practices. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Greater Tacoma Trade & Convention Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. For more information, call 253-591-5172 or go to southsoundsustainabilityexpo.com.
Sunday
Enjoy a traditional Japanese dinner
For years, members of the Tacoma Buddhist Temple have prepared sukiyaki, a one-pot meal they cook to raise money for the temple and its programs. Join the temple at its annual Sukiyaki Dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The sukiyaki is cooked in pans that date to 1962 when they were brought from Japan for the annual dinner. The popular meal is at the Buddhist temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., and menu items range from $2-$13. For information, call 253-627-1417 or go to tacomabt.org.
Friday (March 3)
Wind instruments
Enjoy an evening of music when the Second City Chamber Series presents “Home Turf” with the Camas Wind Quintet in a 7:30 p.m. concert Friday (March 3). The program will feature Mozart, Maurice Ravel, Jacques Ibert and Francis Poulenc. Come out to the Great Hall of Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. Tickets are $10-$25, free for 18 and younger. For more information, go to scchamberseries.org.
Saturday
Classical guitar
Award-winning British guitarist Michael Partington has been praised by Classical Guitar Magazine for his “lyricism, intensity and clear technical command.” Come see him perform in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. Tickets are $38 at tinyurl.com/zn59u6s.
Friday (March 3) – Sunday
Sew some more
It’s a weekend of sewing, fabric and classes during the Sewing and Stitchery Expo at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. There are opportunities for shopping and learning for both the novice and experienced. Browse 400 booths and learn about the newest products and trends. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday (March 3)-Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 in advance or $14 at the door. Go to sewexpo.com for more information.
Friday (March 3) – Sunday
Home work
It you’re thinking about making changes in your home then plan on taking in the Tacoma Remodeling Expo this weekend at the Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. The three day event — Friday-Sunday — showcases local remodelers, custom builders, residential architects and designers. Hours are noon-7 p.m. Friday (March 3), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3; children younger than 18 get in free. Learn more at tinyurl.com/jzdfx4z.
Saturday
Night with Billy Crystal
Coming off his Australian tour, Tony Award- and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Billy Crystal has embarked on a U.S. tour, “Spend the Night with Billy Crystal.” The show combines standup comedy along with storytelling and his perspective on life. He will be at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, for an 8 p.m performance Saturday. Tickets are $69.50-$125 and are available at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
