Things to do: NW Flower & Garden show final day, build a toy fishing boat in Gig Harbor, live jazz and more

Sunday
“Nordic Delights” With Finnish organist Jaana Jokimies, 3-4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org
The Righteous Brothers 6 p.m., Snoqualmie Casino, 37500 SE North Bend Way. $30-$65. snocasino.com
BoatShop Adventures: Build a Toy Fishing Boat For children ages 4-12. 1-2:30 p.m. Register by email at info@gigharborboatshop.org or call 253-857-9344. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $15 members, $20 non-members.
Northwest Flower & Garden Show Hundreds of displays, information, seminars. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle. $22. gardenshow.com
Kareem Kandi Jazz Band 5-9 p.m. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. No cover charge. 253-572-2821
Stone Images VIII Features the 20 best stones from the past seven Stone Images exhibits, through March 26. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Admission by donation. 253-353-7345, pacificbonsaimuseum.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments