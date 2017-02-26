Entertainment

February 26, 2017 6:56 AM

Things to do: NW Flower & Garden show final day, build a toy fishing boat in Gig Harbor, live jazz and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Sunday

“Nordic Delights” With Finnish organist Jaana Jokimies, 3-4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org

The Righteous Brothers 6 p.m., Snoqualmie Casino, 37500 SE North Bend Way. $30-$65. snocasino.com

BoatShop Adventures: Build a Toy Fishing Boat For children ages 4-12. 1-2:30 p.m. Register by email at info@gigharborboatshop.org or call 253-857-9344. Gig Harbor Boat Shop, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $15 members, $20 non-members.

Northwest Flower & Garden Show Hundreds of displays, information, seminars. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle. $22. gardenshow.com

Kareem Kandi Jazz Band 5-9 p.m. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. No cover charge. 253-572-2821

Stone Images VIII Features the 20 best stones from the past seven Stone Images exhibits, through March 26. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Admission by donation. 253-353-7345, pacificbonsaimuseum.org

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Playing Tchaikovsky: Kristin Lee on that famous violin concerto

View more video

Entertainment Videos