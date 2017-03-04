Things to do: Poetry Out Loud finals, Coleman collectors show, symphony orchestra, Jake Shimabukuro and more

Saturday
Poetry Out Loud: Washington State Final A national poetry recitation competition that encourages high school students to engage their public speaking skills. 1-5 p.m. March 4. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. Free. 360-753-3860.
PNW Coleman Collectors Annual Display 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Best Western Plus Lacey Inn & Suites, 8326 Quinault Drive NE, Lacey. Free. 206-651-4313, colemancollectorsforum/calendar.
Nordic Light Symphony also featuring the University Symphony Orchestra, Choir of the West and Choral Union. 8 p.m. Pacific Lutheran University’s Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. General admission $15; military, 55+, Alumni $10; PLU and 18 and younger $5. plu.edu/soac/events.
Jake Shimabukuro 6:30 p.m. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, olympiafilmsociety.org.
Grieve the Astronaut 8 p.m. Auburn Avenue Theater, 10 Auburn Ave., Auburn. $20-$50. 253-833-5678, tinyurl.com/guynnj7.
