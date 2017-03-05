Entertainment

Things to do: Tacoma Buddhist Sukiyaki dinner, TAM free community festival, film screening, history talk and more

Sunday

Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Dinner Features sukiyaki, chicken teriyaki, miso soup and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. Free admission; menu items $2 to $13. 253-627-1417, tacomabt.org

Film Focus: “Judgment at Nuremberg” 3 p.m., Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $12. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Drew Crooks “Remembering Medicine Creek” Presentation discussing the Medicine Creek Council, which took place on the Nisqually Delta. 2-3 p.m., DuPont Community Presbyterian Church, 502 Barksdale Ave., DuPont. Free. 253-964-2636, dupontmuseum.com

Portrait Party Free Community Festival With exhibit “The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today.” See exhibits, meet local artists and enjoy art activities. Noon-4 p.m. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Galleries are free. tacomaartmuseum.org

University of Puget Sound Symphony Orchestra with Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra 4 p.m. University of Puget Sound — Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu/calendar

