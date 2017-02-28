People are people: Depeche Mode brings ‘Global Spirit’ to KeyArena

The band that asked us why we get along so awfully is coming to Seattle in October.
British electronic band Depeche Mode is bringing their Global Spirit Tour to Seattle’s KeyArena on Oct. 21.
Tickets for the Seattle Center show go on sale 10 a.m. March 10.
The show is one of 28 shows in North America. The European leg of the tour has sold over 1.5 million tickets.
The Global Spirit Tour support’s the band’s upcoming studio album, “Spirit,” out March 17. The album’s first single, “Where’s The Revolution,” has a dystopian video with marchers and flag carriers.
Tickets can be purchased at the KeyArena box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
