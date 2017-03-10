Events for the week ahead: Eugenie Jones jazz, Electronic Fest, Wedding workshop, Blue Oyster Cult at Emerald Queen

Sunday
Eugenie Jones’ jazz at Marine View
See and hear Eugenie Jones, Earshot Jazz Northwest Vocalist of the Year, at the latest edition of the Jazz Live at Marine View concert series. The Seattle-based singer, songwriter and entertainer will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. The event is free and open to all ages.
Saturday
Electronic Festival features music, fun
It’s time to jump into spring at the UFC Events “Lucky” Spring Electronic Festival at the Tacoma Dome this weekend. The musical lineup will include the likes of Audien, Liquid Stranger, Monoverse, Reorder, Simon Patterson and TJR, to name a few. There will be music, dancing and fun starting 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. Tickets for the 18-and-over show start at $87 through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Blue Oyster Cult to play casino — cowbell optional
Blue Oyster Cult, best known for rock songs like “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ For You,” will be bringing their 21-and-over show to the Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show Saturday are $25-$35 through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Wedding workshop makes vows wow
If you’re planning a wedding this year, make plans to attend the South Sound Wedding Workshop at Titlow Lodge, 8425 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. The workshop, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, gives engaged couples the opportunity to learn helpful tips from local wedding professionals on the planning process, plus how to save money and make that special day run smoothly. The workshop is free, but space is limited and registration is required. For information, see tinyurl.com/zx6858a.
Friday (March 10)
‘Umbilical’ author at King’s Books
With poems appearing in The Hopkins Review and Tar River Poetry, Michael Spence was also awarded a 2014 Literary Fellowship from Artist Trust. He will be the featured poet at this month’s Distinguished Writer Series at King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. His fifth book, “Umbilical,” won the 2015 New Criterion Poetry Prize. The free event Friday (March 10) will be followed by an open mic for all poets, sign-up is at 6:45 p.m. For information, go to kingsbookstore.com.
Saturday-Sunday
Manhattan Transfer makes tracks for Seattle
Manhattan Transfer has remained the cornerstone for jazz and pop that earned them induction into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. The Grammy-winning group, which has been performing for nearly 35 years, is known for hits, including “The Boy From New York City,” “Birdland” and “Java Jive.” They will be performing at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday at The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle. Tickets are $45-$60 at tickets.thetripledoor.net.
Saturday -Sunday
Dinosaur doings at Burke Museum
Dig into dinosaurs at the annual Dino Weekend at the Burke Museum, 4331 Memorial Way NE, Seattle. The two-day event, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, features a lecture, a chance to open fossils, see part of the lower jaw with teeth from a T-Rex, join in a fossil dig and other family-friendly activities. Admission is $7.50-$10, free to museum members. For information, see burkemusuem.org.
Saturday-Sunday
Dog show can cheer your ruff day
CenturyLink Field Event Center is going to the dogs this weekend — literally — with the Seattle Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show. With more than 1,400 dogs showing Saturday and Sunday, there is something for everyone to see and enjoy. Hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, see seattledogshow.org .
