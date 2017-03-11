Things to do: Niko Johnson at Vino Aquino, Sidewalk Prophets in Auburn, NW Sinfonietta and more

Saturday
2nd Saturday Sounds Presents Niko Johnson 7 p.m. Vino Aquino Winery, 4417 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $5. 253-272-5511
The Prodigal Tour featuring Sidewalk Prophets Immersive concert with short film, 7 p.m. Grace Community Church, 1320 Auburn Way S., Auburn. $10, $25 early entry, $100 VIP, 615-775-0731, tinyurl.com/auburn-wash
Blue Oyster Cult 8 p.m. Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Ticketmaster
Saturday-Sunday
Northwest Sinfonietta presents Havana Heat II with Aldo Lopez-Galivan, Cuban pianist and composer. 7:30 p.m. March 11, Rialto Theater, 310 Ninth St., Tacoma, 2 p.m. March 12, Pioneer Park Pavilion. $20-$50. 253-383-5344, northwestsinfonietta.org
Understanding your Medicare Options presented by a licensed insurance broker, a strictly informational presentation. 10:30 a.m.-noon Tacoma Public Library - Moore Branch, 215 S. 56th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-341-4848
Through March 26
“The Mousetrap” 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays 3 p.m. Sundays through March 26. Triad Arts Theater, 102 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm. $15-$20. 360-458-3140, srotheater.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
