Things to do: Jazz LIVE at Marine View, Manhattan Transfer in Seattle, Seattle Kennel Club dog show and more.

Sunday
Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring Earshot Jazz Vocalist of the Year Eugenie Jones 5-7 p.m. March 12. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE., Tacoma. Admission free to all ages. marineviewpc.org
Manhattan Transfer has remained the cornerstone for jazz and pop that earned them induction into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. The Grammy-winning group, which has been performing for nearly 35 years, is known for hits, including “The Boy From New York City,” “Birdland” and “Java Jive.” They will be performing at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday at The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle. Tickets are $45-$60 at tickets.thetripledoor.net.
Seattle Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show. With more than 1,400 dogs showing, something for everyone to see and enjoy. Hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. For information, see seattledogshow.org
Film Focus: “Tron” 3 p.m. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $12. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Classical Sundays 3 p.m. Classical trio, violin, flute cello. Antique Sandwich Company, 5102 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Open donation. 253-752-4069
