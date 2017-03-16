Entertainment

March 16, 2017 6:12 AM

Things to do: Homeless and housing presentation, Chris Botti at Tacoma Dome, paddling races this weekend and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Thursday

Housing is the Foundation for Wholeness Learn how people of faith and goodwill can impact homelessness. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Valorie Crout at valoriec@associatedministries.org or 253-383-3056 ext. 108. 4-6 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Free.

Friday

Chris Botti 8 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. $26-$196. Ticketmaster

Our Town Rewind: Ireland with educator Leann O’Neill, 2-3 p.m. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Seats are limited, to reserve your place today, contact Elizabeth Langford at elizabeth@harborhistorymuseum.org or 253-858-6722 ext. 6

Saturday

St. Paddle’s Day family-friendly non-sanctioned races. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18. Alderbrook Resort & Spa, 10 E. Alderbrook Drive, Union. $10 for race registration, online race registration is available at tinyurl.com/haxuvda. 360-898-2145

Edible Gardens Workshop Series - Starting From Seeds 10 a.m.-noon. Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S 19th St., Tacoma. Free. Registration required. 253-798-4133, piercecountywa.org/ediblegardens

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tiny pieces of cedar create 'Middle Fork'

View more video

Entertainment Videos