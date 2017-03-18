Things to do: Doll and teddy bear show in Puyallup, quilt display and stories, local theater and more

Saturday — Sunday
Crossroads Doll & Teddy Bear Show & Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Adults $8 children under 12 $4. Free parking. 253-961-8131, dolls4all.com
Saturday
“Every Quilt Has a Story” traditional and contemporary quilts are paired with ancestors’ portrayals. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13420 94th Ave. E., Puyallup. Free. 253-224-2756, elizabethquilts@hotmail.com
Relax & Renew Enjoy guided relaxation among the flowers, no experience necessary, accessible to all. 9-10 a.m. WW Seymour Conservatory, 316 G St. S., Tacoma. Suggested $10 donation. 253-591-5330, metroparkstacoma.org
Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” 7:30 p.m. . Triad Arts Theater, 102 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm. $15-$20. 360-458-3140, srotheater.org
Essential Legal Documents Learn about the most essential legal documents — will, power of attorney and advance directives for finances and health care. 10 a.m.-noon. March 18, Pierce County Community Connections, Sound View Building, 3602 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Free, no RSVP required. 253-798-4600, PierceADRC.org
