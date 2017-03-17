Entertainment

March 17, 2017 6:39 AM

Things to do: Organ duo concert, used book sale, flea market, car show and more

Friday

Timothy and Nancy LeRoi Nickel Duo organists. 12:10-1 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church Tacoma, 310 N. K St., Tacoma. Donation. 253-383-1569, ccptacoma.org

Friday — Sunday

Sumner Library Used Book and Purse Sale 2-4 p.m. March 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, 1-4 p.m. March 19. Sumner Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., 253-548-3306

Saturday — Sunday

Almost Spring Swap Meet and Car Show 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $3-$5. 206-300-3708

 

Saturday

Women’s League Flea Market Antiques, local artisan crafts, books and bargains. Admission fees benefit UPS scholarships. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. University of Puget Sound Fieldhouse, North 10th Street and Union Avenue, Tacoma. $5

Tacoma Runners Free Timed 5K Meet at the gates at the top of the hill from Owen Beach. All runners welcome. 8 a.m.-9 a.m. March 18. Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Free. Register at tacomarunners.com

Eric Church “Holdin’ My Own Tour” 8 p.m. Tacoma Dome. Tickets start at $77. Ticketmaster

