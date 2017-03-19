Things to do:

Sunday
Historic Fort Steilacoom presents: The Pig War Historian Erich Ebel explores this event, including the role Fort Steilacoom played. 2-4 p.m. March 19. Historic Fort Steilacoom, Quarters 2, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Free. Donations accepted. 253-582-5838, historicfortsteilacoom.org.
National Geographic Live: Beauty and the Bizarre Photographer Anand Varma shares images that reveal the secret life cycle of the honeybee. 2 p.m. March 19. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. $26-$46. seattlesymphony.org.
Charlie Sheldon Writer to talk about his new novel, “Strong Heart.” 2 p.m. March 19, King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. kingsbookstore.com.
White Privilege: Let’s Talk A 6-week series to increase our awareness of privilege and to renew our commitment to racial equality and justice. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19. Fox Island United Church of Christ, 726 Sixth Ave., Fox Island. $5 suggested donation. 253-549-2420.
Blues Vespers with Bill Sims Jr. with Paul Green and Rod Cook and Toast. Benefits Habitat for Humanity build in Guatemala. 5 p.m. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 901 N. I St., Tacoma. Donations accepted.
