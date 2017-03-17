Events for the week ahead: UPS Flea Market, Eric Church, car show and swap meet, live music and more

Saturday
Eric Church tour coming to Dome
Known for hit singles, including “Drink in My Hand,” “Talladega” and “Give Me Back My Hometown,” Eric Church has been writing and performing under the Capitol Nashville label since 2005. Come out to see him in his “Holdin’ My Own Tour,” coming to the Tacoma Dome at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $77 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Itching for a bargain?
Come out for the annual University of Puget Sound’s Women’s League Flea Market at the Memorial Fieldhouse, near North Union Avenue and North 11th Street. Turning the fieldhouse into a vast garage sale, but on the classier side, the event — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday — features antiques, repurposed items, crafts, handmade items and more. All proceeds benefit university scholarships. Admission is $5.
Sunday – Monday
Photo show enlarges on world of the small
Come out for the National Geographic Live: Beauty and the Bizarre with photographer Anand Varma in two shows — 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Monday — at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. It will feature images that reveal the secret life of the honeybee, capture behaviors of hummingbirds, and offer a rare glimpse of the world’s small wonders. Tickets are $26-$46 and are available at seattlesymphony.org.
Saturday – Sunday
Car lovers to converge for swap meet
Get a jump on the car show season and head out to Gallopin’ Gertie Model A Club’s Almost Spring Swap Meet and Car Show, featuring vintage car parts, antiques and collectibles, and a vintage classic car show. Find that one-of-a-kind part or just hang out with other car lovers, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Admission is $5 Saturday and $3 Sunday; enter at the Blue Gate.
Thursday
Ariana Grande to get down at KeyArena
Starting her career on Broadway, then on Nickelodeon, Ariana Grande has gone on to be a successful solo singer-performer garnering three American Music Awards, an MTV Video Music award, and four Grammy nominations. She is known for the hits “Dangerous Woman,” “Thinking ’Bout You” and “Side to Side.” See her in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (March 17)
Red Hot Chili Peppers heat up Seattle
Playing their style of funk, alternative rock, The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around since 1983. With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, 16 Grammy nominations with six wins, the band has been considered one of the most successful bands in alternative rock. They will be performing 8 p.m. Friday (March 17) at KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (March 17)
For those about to rock and worship
Bringing together some of contemporary Christian music’s popular groups, the Rock & Worship Roadshow is coming to the ShoWare Center, 625 W. James St., Kent. The night will include Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli and Rend Collective, along with Passion, Family Force 5, and Jordan Feliz. A pre-show party will take place before each show, with artists Urban Rescue and Derek Minor. Tony Wolf joins The Roadshow as the event’s guest speaker, and Carlos Whittaker hosts the evening’s festivities. It is at 7 p.m. Friday (March 17). Tickets aren’t required, but there is a $10 donation at the door. For information, see showarecenter.com.
