Events for the week ahead: Wedding expo, crab feed and oyster dinner, history talk, live music and more

Saturday
Davina, Vagabonds will shake Theater on the Square
With a mission to put a “new spin on an old sound,” Davina & The Vagabonds bring a high-energy show to the stage playing music with influences from Fats Domino to Aretha Franklin. Come out for a night of jazz, blues and roots music at this 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at Theater on the Square, 911 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $19-$49, available at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Sunday
Presto, chango! Magic show supports arts programs
In support of the Broadway Center’s arts education programs, the annual benefit Star Chefs on Broadway: Magic & Mischief will bring the world of wizardry to life. There will be great food, drink and live auctions. Davina & The Vagabonds will perform during the event. It is at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $235. For information, go to broadwaycenter.org.
Tuesday
Hear history of area’s pioneering female doctor
Learn about “The Life and Times of Dr. Elizabeth Drake” when historian Karen Haas brings her to life in commemorate Women’s History Month. Drake was a pioneer physician for women’s health and a resident of the Lakes District in the early 20th century. The 7 p.m. presentation Tuesday, sponsored by the Lakewood Historical Society, will be at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW. Admission is free.
Saturday — Sunday
Expo is latest word in weddings
Find out what’s new and meet experts at the Tacoma Wedding Expo this weekend at the Tacoma Dome. Get ideas and plans for your big day, check out hundreds of gowns and enjoy a fashion show at 2 p.m. daily. The event runs 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16 at the gate.
Sunday
South Sound Symphonic plays Schneebeck
Take in the sights and sounds of the South Sound Symphonic Band when it takes to the stage in a 7 p.m. performance March 26. The evening’s music will feature Dr. Merilyn Jacobson as a piano soloist and the Puget Sound Youth Wind Ensemble. Come out to Schneebeck Concert Hall on the University of Puget Sound campus at North Union Avenue and North 14th Street, Tacoma. Tickets are $10, $5 students, seniors and military, available at the door.
Friday
Fill up on seafood to benefit local youths
Benefiting youth advocacy in the Puyallup School District, come to enjoy the annual Puyallup Rotary Crab Feed and Oyster Stew Dinner at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. It will feature all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, clam chowder, oyster stew and more, and hot dogs for the kids. There will be live music. It is at 5 p.m. Friday (March 24), seating is limited. Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for seniors or non-seafood diners, $15 for kids 14 and younger. See puyalluprotary.org for information.
Sunday
Wailers’ Buck Ormsby focus of tribute
Come to Buck’s House Party to celebrate the life of Buck Ormsby, a member of The Fabulous Wailers, who died in October. Among the acts scheduled to perform are Little Bill and the Blue Notes, The Fab Wailers, The Kingsmen, City Zu, Merilee Rush, Jerry Miller and The Daily Flash. The event will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Temple Theatre, 47 St. Helens St., Tacoma. Donations will be accepted. For information, call Michael Mitchell at 253-549-6294.
Tuesday — April 2
‘Mamma Mia’ celebrates ABBA attitude
With previous shows attracting audiences of more than 50 million people around the world, “Mamma Mia“ brings the music of ABBA and a feel-good story to the stage. The classic Broadway musical is coming to the Pantages Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, opening Tuesday. It will continue through April 2 with tickets starting at $25. Go to stgpresents.org for information.
Comments