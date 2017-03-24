Events for the week ahead: Wedding expo, crab feed and oyster dinner, history talk, live music and more

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life Pause

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

0:16 UW signee Michael Porter Jr. caps state title with off-the-backboard dunk

1:38 Proposed cuts threaten AmeriCorps program at Mary Lyon Elementary

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line