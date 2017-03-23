Entertainment

Things to do: Film screening and discussion, legal document workshop, local theater and more

By Mary Anderson

Thursday

“Fatigue Society—Byung-Chul Han in Seoul/Berlin” Film screening and discussion with director Isabella Gresser. 5 p.m. University of Puget Sound, Rausch Auditorium, 1500 N. Warner, Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555

Essential Legal Documents Informational presentation. 6:30-8:30 p.m. University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. Free; No RSVP required. 253-798-4600, PierceADRC.org

“My Fair Lady” 7 p.m. Gig Harbor High School, 5101 Rosedale Street NW, Gig Harbor. $10 Students/Seniors; $12 Adults. 253-530-1400

Thursday — Friday

Trapped: Escape Fort Nisqually Enter the fort by candlelight and embark on an epic adventure through time in Tacoma’s newest escape room experience, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. fortnisqually.org

Saturday

Tacoma Giants: Trees of Point Defiance Park, Part 1 ideal for kids, older folks and people with mobility issues, 9-10 a.m. Registration required $4, $12 for family of four; Part 2 required one mile of walking, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fort Nisqually Picnic Shelter, Registration required $8. metroparkstacoma.org

manderson@thenewstribune.com

