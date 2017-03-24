Check out these 4 South Sound arts events to see this week

Symphony and pianist David Fung
Pianist David Fung joins Symphony Tacoma in a classical showcase that goes from Fauré’s “Pavane” to Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 by way of Mozart and Mahler.
7:30 p.m. Saturday. $19-$80. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org, symphonytacoma.org.
Teens-only night at museum
Got a teen? Send them to Tacoma Art Museum on Saturday night, where they’ll have the run of the place in a free teen-only event that includes Smithsonian portraiture, talks, live music, an open mic, photo booth, DIY button-making, poster screen printing, mural painting and food.
7-10 p.m. Saturday. Free for all high school students with ID, including parking. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-4258, tacomaartmuseum.org.
Hear UPS’ Adelphian Choir
After a tour with stops in Puyallup, Bellingham, and Vancouver, British Columbia, the University of Puget Sound’s Adelphian Choir is back in Tacoma for a free concert of music about nature. On Saturday, the Adelphians will sing works such as Jake Runestad’s “Come to the Woods,” based on writings by naturalist John Muir; music from around the world; a Bach motet; and pieces by contemporary Canadian composers Stephen Chatman and Sid Robinovitch.
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Kilworth Memorial Chapel, University of Puget Sound, North 17th and Warner Streets, Tacoma. 253-879-3555, events.pugetsound.edu.
New Dukesbay Theater show
Dukesbay Theater tackles French farce in the form of “The Waltz of the Toreadors,” Jean Anouilh’s bitter, comic tragedy set in 1910 about a French general who realizes the hollowness of his life just as opportunity knocks. The production, featuring actor Eric Anderson, is rated PG for sexual innuendo. (Well, it is a French farce.)
7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from Friday (March 24)-April 9. $10-$15. Dukesbay Theater, Merlino Building, 508 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. dukesbaywaltz.brownpapertickets.com.
