Things to do: Artist talk, rock bands recital at the Swiss, comics discussion and more

Artist Talk: Veryl Goodnight Focuses on contemporary artists of the American West. Veryl Goodnight is a largely self-taught sculptor who lives on a range overlooking Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado. 2 p.m. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. $10, $5 members and students.253-272-4258
Dace’s Rock-n-More Recital Featuring 14 bands. 12:30 p.m. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. 253-572-2821
Maia Santell and House Blend Perform a mix of jazz and blues for dining and listening. 5-8 p.m. Johnny’s Dock Restaurant & Marina, 1900 E. D St., Tacoma. No cover. 253-627-3186
Destiny City Comics Discussion Group “Sex Criminals, Vol. 1” by Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky. 7-8 p.m. March 26. Destiny City Comics, 218 Saint Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-886-0245, destinycitycomics.com
Shaping Sound Dance Company A contemporary dance company of diverse artists, including Emmy-nominated choreographers Travis Wall, Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Forance and Kyle Robinson, along with 10 world-class dancers. 5 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $31.25-$81.25. stgpresents.org
