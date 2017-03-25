Things to do: Adelphian Concert Choir, classic film screening, Clan Gordon Pipe Band Tartan Ball and more

Saturday
Adelphian Concert Choir: Home Concert Steven Zopfi, conductor 7:30 p.m. University of Puget Sound — Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu/calendar
“Lost Highway” Screenings of cult classics and fresh flicks that are bizarre, spine-chilling, fantastic, avant-garde, retro or just plain mind-blowing. Trivia, beer, hand-screened posters by local artists. 11 p.m. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com
Clan Gordon Pipe Band Tartan Ball Hallmark event in the Pacific Northwest Scottish community. 7 p.m. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $25. 360-990-3658, cgpb.org
So I Have This Orchid Tips and tricks to help your orchids thrive with Tacoma Orchid Society. 1 p.m. WW Seymour Conservatory, 316 G St. S., Tacoma. Suggested $3 donation. 253-591-5330
Saturday — Sunday
“Monty Python’s Spamalot” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $31 general, $29 seniors, students and military, $22 ages 12 and younger. 253-565-6867
