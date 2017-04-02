Things to do: Vegfest in Seattle, National Geographic Live, history talk, music and silent movie

Sunday
Vegfest 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 2. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $9 for adults, kids 12 and under free. 206-706-2635, seattlevegfest.org
National Geographic Live: The Mystery of Our Human Story Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger discovered a new species of human ancestor. 2 p.m. April 2. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. $26-$46. seattlesymphony.org
Back to the Fur Trade Karen Haas, dressed as a Hudson’s Bay Company laborer, tells tales, sings songs, and shows a trunk full of tools and treasures. 2-3 p.m. April 2. DuPont Community Presbyterian Church, 502 Barksdale Ave., DuPont. Free. 253-964-2636, dupontmuseum.com
Blackwood Legacy Quartet Direct from Nashville. 10:30-11:45 a.m. April 2. Community Christian Assembly meeting at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S, Tacoma. 615-939-5164, BlackwoodLegacy.com
“Ben Hur” 1924 Silent Movie with live score by house organist Dennis James on the Andy Crow Wurtizer organ. 2 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St., Olympia. $20. 360-753-8586.
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments