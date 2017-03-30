Tickets for March 31

ON SALE THIS WEEK
Joining together for “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017,” MATCHBOX TWENTY and COUNTING CROWS will perform at 6:45 p.m. July 18 at the White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (March 31).
ALSO ON SALE
The indie rock band MODEST MOUSE will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Washington State Fair, Puyallup. Tickets are $58-$85 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.
THE PIANO GUYS will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at McCaw Hall, Seattle. Tickets are $47-$167 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (March 31).
ALREADY ON SALE
RADIOHEAD 7:30 p.m. April 8, KeyArena, Seattle. $65.50-99.50
PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS 2 p.m. April 23, Tacoma Dome. $15-$350
THE WEEKND 7:30 p.m. April 26, KeyArena, Seattle. $35.50-$121
KANSAS 8 p.m. April 29, The Moore Theatre, Seattle. $37-$122.50
KEITH SWEAT 8:30 p.m. May 6, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $30-$70
U2 6:30 p.m. May 14, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $35-$280
STARS ON ICE 7:30 p.m. May 20, KeyArena, Seattle. $25-$155
DEF LEPPARD 7 p.m. June 9, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.50-$139.50
TOOL 8 p.m. June 17, Gorge Amphitheatre, George.
STYX and REO SPEEDWAGON 7 p.m. June 21, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $27.50-$99.50
ROGER WATERS 8 p.m. June 24, Tacoma Dome. $55-$199.50
SASQUATCH May 26-28, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $295
TIM McGRAW and FAITH HILL 7:30 p.m. May 27, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $66.50-$116.50
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK with BOYZ II MEN and PAULA ABDUL June 7, KeyArena, Seattle, $25.95-$194.95
CARLOS SANTANA June 23-24, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. $67-$146
DEFTONES and RISE AGAINST 6:30 p.m. July 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $25-$75
SHAWN MENDES 7:30 p.m. July 9, KeyArena, Seattle. $43.50-$63.50
J. COLE 8 p.m. July 17, KeyArena, Seattle. $25.50-$121.50
JOHN MAYER 7 p.m. July 21, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $28-$117
BRUNO MARS 7:30 p.m. July 24, Tacoma Dome. $41-$121
ED SHEERAN 7:30 p.m. July 29, Tacoma Dome. $36.50-$86.50
GREEN DAY 7 p.m. Aug. 1, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $22-$81.50
LADY GAGA 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $45-$250
METALLICA 6 p.m. Aug. 9, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $55-$155
STEVE MILLER BAND 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $20.25-$101
TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Safeco Field, Seattle. $49-$149
NICKELBACK 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1., Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $80-$100.
GUNS N’ ROSES 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $90-$275
FOREIGNER and CHEAP TRICK 7 p.m. Sept. 9, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.95-$99.95
HANK WILLIAMS JR. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $45-$70
JIM GAFFIGAN 8 p.m. Sept. 16, KeyArena, Seattle. $31.75-$65.75
THOMAS RHETT 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $70-$90
EARTH, WIND & FIRE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $45-$80
COLDPLAY 7 p.m. Sept. 23, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $25.50-$185.50
JASON ALDEAN 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $100-$150
DEPECHE MODE 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, KeyArena, Seattle. $45.50-$124.50
ANDRE RIEU 8 p.m. Oct. 28, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $39-$99
