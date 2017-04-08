Things to do: Ranger-led walk at Point Defiance, late-night film at The Grand, bellydance and more

Saturday
Ranger-led Nature Walk Meet at 1 p.m. at the Rhododendron Garden, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. Free, space is limited. metroparkstacoma.org.
Weird Elephant Weekly late-night cinephile infusion. Trivia, beer and hand-screened posters by local artists. “Brazil” by Terry Gilliam. 11 p.m. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com.
Bellydance Evolution’s “Alice in Wonderland” Based on the book, appropriate for all ages. 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $19, $29, $35, $49 at 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org.
Operation Veteran Freedom Workshop Led by a Vietnam combat Marine who survived a mass casualty event. Registration is required and seats are limited. Email rod.wittmier@na2evs.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Recovery Cafe, 813 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma. Free to veterans and their adult family members. 253-256-2015, na2evs.org/ovf.
Annual Senior Prom for 55-plus with Route 66 band. 6-8 p.m. McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $5 at the door. 253-752-6621.
