April 9, 2017 6:48 AM

Things to do: Open trails at Morse Wildlife Preserve, Baroque music, jazz, and folk music

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Sunday

Morse Wildlife Preserve Open Trails Registration not required. Call for directions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 9. Morse Wildlife Preserve, 25415 70th Ave. E., Graham. Free. 253-565-9278, morsewildlifepreserve.org

Membra Jesu Nostri Intimate Baroque with period instruments. 4 p.m. April 9. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12115 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-537-0201, trinitylutheranparkland.org

Jazz LIVE at Marine View Featuring Danny Kolke and The Boxley Allstars. 5-7 p.m. April 9. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org

Second Sunday Music Series at W.W. Seymour Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Folk music of Mary Farr and Sky Davenport of Sweet Mary. 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Suggested donation is $3.

Puget Sound Music for Youth Association Performances by local youth bands. 2-8:30 p.m. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-572-2821

Steilacoom Historical Museum Recently donated artifacts on display. 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 1801 Rainier St., Steilacoom. Donations accepted.

manderson@thenewstribune.com

