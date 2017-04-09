Things to do: Open trails at Morse Wildlife Preserve, Baroque music, jazz, and folk music

Sunday
Morse Wildlife Preserve Open Trails Registration not required. Call for directions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 9. Morse Wildlife Preserve, 25415 70th Ave. E., Graham. Free. 253-565-9278, morsewildlifepreserve.org
Membra Jesu Nostri Intimate Baroque with period instruments. 4 p.m. April 9. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12115 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. 253-537-0201, trinitylutheranparkland.org
Jazz LIVE at Marine View Featuring Danny Kolke and The Boxley Allstars. 5-7 p.m. April 9. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
Second Sunday Music Series at W.W. Seymour Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Folk music of Mary Farr and Sky Davenport of Sweet Mary. 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Suggested donation is $3.
Puget Sound Music for Youth Association Performances by local youth bands. 2-8:30 p.m. The Swiss Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-572-2821
Steilacoom Historical Museum Recently donated artifacts on display. 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 1801 Rainier St., Steilacoom. Donations accepted.
